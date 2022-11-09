NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Down 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 7,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded NI from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
NI Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.28.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
