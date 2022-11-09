NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Down 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 7,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NI from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 414,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NI by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

