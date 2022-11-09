Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

DIS traded down $13.14 on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 3,742,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

