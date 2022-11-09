Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 206 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 331,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

