Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 599 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $800,747 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. 1,646,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,559,301. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

