Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.10. 831,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,194,639. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

