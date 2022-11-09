Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $419,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 433,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,375. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.