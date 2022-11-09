Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $181.26. 5,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,083. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $240.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.86.

