Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,578,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $6,206,000.

AOR stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 4,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,197. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

