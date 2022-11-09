Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

