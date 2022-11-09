Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,676 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

AMLP stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 190,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.