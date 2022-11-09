Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 307,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,000. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 927,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,803,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,710,000 after buying an additional 2,061,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAGG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,625. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

