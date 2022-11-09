Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 819.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 145,128 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 162,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,476. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.