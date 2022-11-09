Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The company has a market capitalization of $380.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.