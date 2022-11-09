Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 48,360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after acquiring an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,718. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.