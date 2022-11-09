Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 195,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,920. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

