Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 383,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

