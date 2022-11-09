Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
