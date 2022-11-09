Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

