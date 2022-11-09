Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 227.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. 12,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,240. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average is $179.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

