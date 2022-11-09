Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 90 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

IBM stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.81. 122,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,657. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

