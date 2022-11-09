Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. 92,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

