NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 236,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

