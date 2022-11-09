NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,782. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.