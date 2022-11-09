NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 5,981,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.