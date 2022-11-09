NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 5,981,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

