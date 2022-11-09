NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 5,981,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

About NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

