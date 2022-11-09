NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.