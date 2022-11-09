NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

