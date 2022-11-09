Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,619 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

