Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.15. 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 3,300.00 to 3,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

See Also

