North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.83 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.