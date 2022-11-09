Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) is Nuance Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for about 4.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $222,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Northern Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

