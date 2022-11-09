Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $4,562,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 325.1% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 437,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,308. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

