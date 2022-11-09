Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

