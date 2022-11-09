Nuance Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

Globus Medical Profile

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. 1,647,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,615. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.