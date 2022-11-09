Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 365,730 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.20% of 3M worth $146,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $123.83. 1,777,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,503. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

