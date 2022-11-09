Nuance Investments LLC Buys 7,067,751 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 6.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 4.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $323,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,203. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

