Nuance Investments LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Amphenol worth $82,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 1,837,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,653. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

