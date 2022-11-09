Nuance Investments LLC Invests $9.71 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 124,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,627. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

