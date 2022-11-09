Nuance Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,197,567 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,197,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878,000. Portland General Electric accounts for 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 1,399,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,714. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.