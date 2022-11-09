Nuance Investments LLC Sells 128,139 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,139 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 911,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,607. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

