Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Reaches $65.20 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00067529 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and $6.32 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

