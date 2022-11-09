Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.80 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $237.18 million and $64.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.14 or 0.07042695 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00081113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

