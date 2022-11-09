Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 54.82% and a negative net margin of 255.30%. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oblong Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBLG opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.55. Oblong has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

