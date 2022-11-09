Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 83,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 71,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

