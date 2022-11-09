Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Down 6.7%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 248,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 91,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Odyssey Health Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

