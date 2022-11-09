OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after purchasing an additional 284,327 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 155,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

