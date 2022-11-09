OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $177.35 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. OMG Network has a market cap of $177.35 million and $52.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007520 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005659 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

