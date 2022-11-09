OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.