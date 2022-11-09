Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,727 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $263,732,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

