Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $1,565,761 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 19,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

