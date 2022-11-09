Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 55,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,093,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

